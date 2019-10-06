Billy Prine (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Prine.
Service Information
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC
29169
(803)-794-1743
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
City of Hope Worship Center
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
City of Hope Worship Center
1403 D Ave.
West Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Billy Ray Prine GASTON - Billy Ray Prine, 69, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Born on October 24, 1949 in Pelion, SC, he was a son of Elmond Prine, Sr. and the late Mary Kyzer Prine. In addition to his father he is survived by his siblings, Janice Jacobs, Elmond E. Prine, Jr., and Annette Gaskin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at City of Hope Worship Center, 1403 D Ave. West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.