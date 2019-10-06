Billy Ray Prine GASTON - Billy Ray Prine, 69, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Born on October 24, 1949 in Pelion, SC, he was a son of Elmond Prine, Sr. and the late Mary Kyzer Prine. In addition to his father he is survived by his siblings, Janice Jacobs, Elmond E. Prine, Jr., and Annette Gaskin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at City of Hope Worship Center, 1403 D Ave. West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2019