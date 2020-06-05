Billy Thomas Williams Sr.
Billy "Bo" Thomas Williams, Sr. SWANSEA - Billy "Bo" Thomas Williams, Sr., 88, of Swansea, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mr. Williams was born in Swansea, SC, a son of the late Willie Dewey Redmond and Susie Williams Toole. He loved to race cars and work on anything with a motor. Survivors include his wife, Helen Davis Williams of the home; daughters, Sheryl (Al) Strickland, Kim (Allen) Taylor and Kristen (Jeffrey) Hill; grandchildren, Brent Strickland, Brian (Christine) Strickland, Kirstien (Alex) Adkins, Katelyn (Rodney) Williams, Colby Hill and Morgan Hill; three great-grandchildren; and a special dog, Lilly. He was predeceased by siblings, Nelda Fogle and Henry Redmond; and a son, Billy T. Williams, Jr. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Trinity Baptist Tabernacle in Sandy Run at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Rev. Leo Senn and Rev. Dale Mechling officiating. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).

Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.
