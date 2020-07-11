1/
Birdie Dickerson
Birdie Boatwright Dickerson BRANSON, MO - Birdie Boatwright Dickerson, 46, of Branson, MO, was received by her Heavenly Father on July 7, 2020. Birdie was a Minister and a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent. Birdie loved to preach about her Heavenly Father, and now she is in His Presence. Birdie's main goal in life was to take as many souls that she could to heaven. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, selfless acts and her vibrant love of God. She became the mother figure to 16 Foster Children. Birdie attended the University of South Carolina, received an Associate Degree in Ministry from Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, OK, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Government from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, OK. Birdie is survived by her husband, Michael, of Branson, MO, and her parents, Jones Perry "JP" and Wanda Boatwright of Batesburg, SC. Birdie's siblings include: Roger (Salena) Boatwright, Ronnie (Vickie) Boatwright, Karen (Michael) Cato, Alvin (Anna) Boatwright, Joey (Brandy) Cordell, Wayne Cordell, Jennifer Cordell (Jimmy Bishop), Tonya Cordell and Allen Cordell. She also had many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Birdie was preceded in death by her birth father, Donald Cordell, and sisters Jaime Cordell and Natlie Cordell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church, 5 Lion Loop, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Pastor Bill Paulling will be officiating. Feel free to honor Birdie's memory by wearing her favorite color red. And ladies, don't forget the red lipstick!

Published in The State on Jul. 11, 2020.
