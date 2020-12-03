Bishop Maude Lavern Bradford Albert

October 21, 1924 - November 25, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that The Albert family is announcing the peaceful transition of her eminence Bishop Maude L. Bradford Albert. The bereaved family requests your prayers, love, and understanding during this difficult but glorious time. Bishop Albert was born on October 21, 1924 to the late Bishop Nelson and Missionary Lois T. Bradford. She passed away on November 25, 2020.





