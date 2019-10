Blanche Maxine Bess Wilson WEST COLUMBIA Funeral service for Blanche Maxine Bess Wilson, 88, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Platt Springs United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Mrs. Wilson passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Sanford, NC, she was a daughter of the late Dan and Blanche Canipe Bess. Maxine was a member of Platt Springs UMC. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, John G. Wilson, Sr.; sons, Ralph Wilson (Colleen), Mike Wilson (Peg), John G. Wilson, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Lynn Roland (Paul); brother, Walter Bess; and sister, Jeanette Bridges. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Memorials may be made to God's Helping Hands, 919 Holland Avenue, Cayce, SC, 29044 or , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com