Blanche Maxine Bess Wilson WEST COLUMBIA Funeral service for Blanche Maxine Bess Wilson, 88, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Platt Springs United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Mrs. Wilson passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Sanford, NC, she was a daughter of the late Dan and Blanche Canipe Bess. Maxine was a member of Platt Springs UMC. Surviving are her husband of 70 years, John G. Wilson, Sr.; sons, Ralph Wilson (Colleen), Mike Wilson (Peg), John G. Wilson, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Lynn Roland (Paul); brother, Walter Bess; and sister, Jeanette Bridges. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Memorials may be made to God's Helping Hands, 919 Holland Avenue, Cayce, SC, 29044 or , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019