Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Mill Creek United Methodist Church 1041 Old Garners Ferry Road Columbia , SC Funeral service 2:00 PM Mill Creek United Methodist Church

Blanche Long Stanek HOPKINS - Blanche Long Stanek, 99, passed on Friday August 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, LuAnne Stanek Albert; grandchildren, Ashlyn Rose Carter (Greg), Laurie Stanek Jones (Scott), Michael Seleman Albert (Vanessa), and Anthony Stanek Albert (Sarah); and seven great-grandchildren. Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Joseph Stanek; her son, Bernard Joseph Stanek, Jr; her parents, Walter William and Blanche Ruff Long; her brothers, William "Dick", Roy, and Morris Long; and her sister, Anne Long Dixon. Blanche, born in Saluda, SC, was a loving wife, mother, and master homemaker. After graduating from Saluda High School, she attended Columbia Commercial (secretarial school) working for the former Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina. Soon thereafter, she met her soulmate and future husband Stan, an Army Air Corps "Flyboy" Lieutenant, on a blind date. She knew he was the one when they discovered they had the same birth date. Blanche raised two wonderful kids, LuAnne and Bun, while playing an instrumental active role in the Hopkins community. Always putting others first, she was a loyal servant to both church and communitytaking meals (including her famous fruitcake and sourdough bread) to the sick, needy, and loved ones. In addition to her generosity, Blanche was a member of the Bridge Club, the Lykesland Book Club, the Jasmine Garden Club, and a recipient of the Lower Richland Ruitan Club "Mother of the Year" award. She also received the "Fifty Year Membership Award" from the South Carolina Family and Community Leader Club. Blanche was a very active member of the Mill Creek United Methodist Church for over 70 years serving in the Anne Dixon Circle and contributing to the annual church Bazaar. A visitation will be held at 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Mill Creek United Methodist Church, 1041 Old Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Since Blanche was an avid gardener and had a love of nature, please send flowers to Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, 3926 Devine St. Columbia, SC 29205 and/or donations to Mill Creek United Methodist Church. We will always love and miss you mama, grandmommy, and go mommy. "We will see you in the morning with a bright how do you do." Please sign the online guestbook at

