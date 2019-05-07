Blanche Williams Shealy WEST COLUMBIA - Blanche Williams Shealy, 91, died on Sunday May 5, 2019 at her home in West Columbia, SC. Born on August 21, 1927 in Orangeburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Laly Williams. She was married to the Late Elvin Clyde Shealy. Blanche worked at Sumner Company and Bendix Corporation before retiring. She is survived by her children, Ken and Larry Shealy, and Vickie Rowe; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow St, Irmo, SC from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday May 8, 2019. There will be a family graveside service on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or a . She was a loving wife and Mother. She was a wonderful, friendly and lively person to all who knew and loved her. MAY GOD REST HER SOUL Please share memories and condolences at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 7, 2019