Blondean Kimble LEXINGTON - Blondean Smith Kimble, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away November 21, 2019. She was the wife of Alvin McClenon Kimble and the daughter of Berts and Ruth Smith. She is survived by her grandsons, Kevin John Kimble, Harvey Evan Kimble and Jeffrey McMillon; granddaughters, Melissa Kimble and Darlene Kimble Darling and great grands, Alex Kimble, MaCala Kimble, Malary Kimble and Samantha Kimble and several other great grands. She was predeceased by her parents, Berts and Ruth Smith, her husband, Alvin M. Kimble, her son, Alvin M. Kimble Jr; daughter-in-law, Gail Kimble; grandson, Alvin M. Kimble III; granddaughter, Melony Grace Kimble and great grandson, Christopher Kimble. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1330 Whippoorwill Drive, West Columbia, SC with burial to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. Family and friends may sign the guest register at thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019