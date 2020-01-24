Blondell "Billie" Taylor WEST COLUMBIA - Blondell "Billie" Taylor passed away on January 22, 2020. Born on March 25, 1934, she was the daughter of Artie G. and Vivian C. Corley, The second eldest of eight children. She retired from NCR, and for many years owned and operated Glendale Mobile Estates in Lexington S.C. She was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church of Leesville. She taught Sunday School for many years, and delivered Meals On Wheels in Lexington County. She enjoyed attending Senior lunches and dances in West Columbia with many friends. She was a member of TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) for many years. She was such a special friend to so many and always had a pleasant smile for all. Blondell was the daughter of the late Artie and Vivian Corley and survived by her son, Glenn Taylor of North Carolina, four grandchildren and five great-grands. She was the widow of Kerney L. Taylor. She is survived also by her sisters, Grace Shephard and Lauvenia Butts of West Columbia, Caroline Dunbar of Cramerton, NC, Phyllis Shepard of Newnan, GA and a brother, Artie (Buddy) Corley. Also, she will be deeply missed by her special friend, Guido Vacchio, who was such a kind and wonderful friend to her and her family. Visitation shall be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday January 25th 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and the funeral services will be at First Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday January 26th 2020 at 2:00 PM. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020