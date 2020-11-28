Bob Morgan

May 24, 1937 - November 7, 2020

Swansea, South Carolina - Bob Morgan, 83, of Swansea, South Carolina passed away on November 7, 2020. Mr. Morgan was born on May 34, 1937. Mr. Morgan took pride in working hard and providing for his family. He enjoyed preparing for his Sunday School class where he served faithfully at his home church of Swansea Church of God. Mr. Morgan married his wife, Mary, of 53 years, on November 26, 1967.

He and his wife, Mary, built their forever home in Swansea, South Carolina and enjoyed many wonderful hears there together. Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Mary and his brother Donald.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Swansea Church of God, 891 St. Matthews Road, Swansea, SC 29160 (803) 568-5656.





