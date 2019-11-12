Bob Oswald LEESVILLE - Services for Henry Bobby "Bob" Oswald, 83, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel with Rev. Charles Leonhardt and Rev. Emily Edenfield officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100 Columbia, SC 29210. Mr. Oswald passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Gilbert, he was a son of the late Henry Martin and Thelma Leola Koon Oswald. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church (Summit) and retired from Oswald Wholesale Lumber Company. Surviving are a son, Rocky Oswald; daughters, Jeri Oswald Burggraff, Rebecca Oswald Eisenburg, and Bobbe Oswald Barreca; brothers, Bill and Jim Oswald; sister, Lavonia Oswald Frick; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Tom and Johnnie Oswald. Online register at Barr-Price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019