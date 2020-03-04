Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Rankin. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Rankin COLUMBIA - Bob Rankin passed away at his home in Columbia, SC on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1932 in Easley, SC. He was the son of the late Henry Mickler and Carrie Morton Rankin. He graduated from Easley High School, attended North Greenville Junior College and received his undergraduate degree from Erskine University. He later received his Master's Degree from SC State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an athletic director and football coach for 45 years in SC. His professional career began in 1958 at Rock Hill High School. He spent his 45 year career at Marion, Johnsonville, Berkeley, Dillon, and Rock Hill. His 313 career victories ranked fourth all-time in South Carolina at the time of his retirement in 2002. He was in numerous Hall of Fames, with the most recent being inducted into the inaugural class of the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014. The highlight of his career was when he was named as the 1984 Shrine Bowl Football Game Head Coach for South Carolina. He is survived by his children, Bob Jr. (Linda) of Loris, SC, Ben (Nancy) of Pisgah Forest, NC and Jill Rankin Koenigs (Thom) of Columbia, SC; his grandchildren, Adrienne Rankin Burris (Ben), Mary Devall Koenigs and Maddie Koenigs; and his great grandchild, Isaiah Burris. He was predeceased by his wife, June Devall Rankin; siblings, Jerry, Martha and Beth Rankin; and his grandson, Alex Rankin. The family is so grateful to his caregivers, Sharon, Doris, Octavia, Tasha, Tabitha and Crystal, whose dedication and loving attention ensured that he stayed in the home he loved. In addition, the family is appreciative to the many friends and former players and students who visited, called and wrote him over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC Athletic Coaches Association Scholarship Fund or the Shriners Hospital of Greenville. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home at 3926 Devine Street in Columbia, SC. A visitation will immediately follow the service. Memories may be shared at

