Bob Saraske WEST COLUMBIA Bob Saraske, beloved husband of Audrey Saraske, moved to his heavenly home Friday, February 14, 2020. He is also survived by his special cousins, Connie Elrod, Denise/Gene Gardner, Emily/Bert Weeks, Dean Weeks, Jason/Stefanie Weeks and Katelyn Weeks. Services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 16, at Northside Baptist Church, 4347 Sunset Blvd. Visitation will be prior to the service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Building Fund. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020