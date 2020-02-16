Bob Saraske (1936 - 2020)
  • "so sorry for your loss Mr bob was my favorite customer not..."
    - sandra carter
  • "My prayers and love are with you at this time. May our..."
    - Barbara Kester
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies during this time."
    - The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC
29169
(803)-369-8256
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
4347 Sunset Blvd.
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
4347 Sunset Blvd.
Burial
Following Services
Woodridge Memorial Park
Obituary
Bob Saraske WEST COLUMBIA Bob Saraske, beloved husband of Audrey Saraske, moved to his heavenly home Friday, February 14, 2020. He is also survived by his special cousins, Connie Elrod, Denise/Gene Gardner, Emily/Bert Weeks, Dean Weeks, Jason/Stefanie Weeks and Katelyn Weeks. Services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 16, at Northside Baptist Church, 4347 Sunset Blvd. Visitation will be prior to the service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Building Fund. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020
