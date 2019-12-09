Bobbie E. Adkins IRMO Bobbie E. Adkins, 89, was born May 23, 1930 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bonnie Alma Amick Ellison and Lonnie H. Ellison. Mrs. Adkins was a member of Swansea First Baptist Church. She was a telephone pioneer and an avid Clemson fan. Mrs. Adkins is survived by her husband, Charles "Roy" Adkins; granddaughter, Marcella M. Carson of Murrells Inlet; grandson, Chris Morrison (Robyn) of Gilbert and nephew, Jimmy Bristow (Fran) of West Columbia. She was predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Ballington and son, Thomas Adkins. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Swansea First Baptist Church with interment to follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Dec. 9, 2019