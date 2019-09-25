Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Bowie Smith. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Bowie Smith COLUMBIA - Bobbie Bowie Smith, also known as "Pokie" was born in Ware Shoals, SC on November 10, 1931. She was the daughter of Wallace and Mary Lou Bowie, who owned and managed Bowie's Grocery Store in the West End of Ware Shoals. Bobbie graduated from Ware Shoals High School and Furman University with a B.A. in business. While at Furman, Bobbie met Hank "Smitty" Smith and they were married at First Baptist Church in Ware Shoals. Champagne was served at the reception, a first for this small, Southern Baptist mill town. Bobbie became a military wife when Hank was commissioned as an officer in the U.S Army and they traveled around the U.S. and world for 20 years, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain. They had two daughters, Kathy and Allyson. Bobbie endured three year-long tours of duty when her husband served in Korea, Vietnam and Thailand. During their assignment at Ft. Benning, Georgia, Bobbie worked for the Girl Scouts of America. The Smith family returned to South Carolina when Hank accepted his final assignment at Ft. Jackson. Bobbie worked for the SC Dept. of Health & Environmental Control as a Business Manager in the Bureau of Chronic Disease. She retired from DHEC. Bobbie's joy was her family. She was a homemaker and loved to cook the traditional Sunday family dinner bringing her daughters and their families together to share a meal and back porch conversation. Her home was the center of Thanksgiving and Christmas for her children and grandchildren. The grandchildren were raised on Christmas at Granny's house, where special memories were made and now treasured. She had a green thumb and her back porch was always full of beautiful red geraniums. Bobbie was a true southern lady who always had a smile and a "So good to see you," for everyone she encountered. St. Michael's and All Angels' Episcopal Church in Columbia was Bobbie's church and she enjoyed worship and fellowship for over 40 years. Many thanks to Fr. Charles, Joy and Margaret for visiting and checking on her over the last few years as her health declined. Bobbie spent the last 7 months at Wellmore of Lexington in the Memory Care Unit. Her family is grateful for the many caregivers who provided assistance and met her needs as she suffered the debilitating effects of dementia. Special thanks to Jessica, Allison, Kenya, Sarah and Nakesha. Bobbie was fortunate to have wonderful caregivers. Their support and friendship was invaluable. The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to Darlene, Janice, Arellia, Nina, and most especially Wanda Gardner (the favorite daughter) and Rene McKellips (her exercise therapist and ray of sunshine.) Bobbie is predeceased by her husband, Henry Smith, Jr., mother and father, Wallace and Mary Lou Bowie; brother and sister-in-law, Maurice (Red) and Sara Bowie; and nephew, James Bowie. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Smith Torres (Alan) and Allyson Smith Gerace (Edwin); grandchildren, Matthew Torres (Laura), Lindsey Torres Slagle (Lowell), Jessie Torres, and Sophia Gerace; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Lilah Torres; niece, Rosemary Bowie; and nephew, Keith Bowie (Pam). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Michael's and All Angels' Episcopal Church, 6408 Bridgewood Road with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Music Ministry. Please sign the online guestbook at

