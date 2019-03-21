Bobbie Jane Argro Goodwin COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbie Jane Argro Goodwin will be held Friday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, Neeses, S.C., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mrs. Goodwin was predeceased by her husband, Willis Goodwin. Surviving are: her sons, Ronald G., Willis S., and Bryan D. Goodwin; daughter, Gail A. Goodwin; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 21, 2019