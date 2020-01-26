Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Padgett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie J. Padgett LEESVILLE - Bobbie J. Padgett was able to meet her Lord and Savior face to face on January 24, 2020. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's, Dementia and Parkinson's diseases and won the fight. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving husband, Javas D. Padgett, family and her beloved pet Gizmo. Bobbie was born in Salley, SC in 1938 to the late Jessie O. and Barney Miller. They later relocated to the Fairview area of Leesville. Bobbie graduated from Wagener Salley High School and went on to further her education at Columbia International University formerly known as Columbia Bible College. After college Bobbie found her career path with Bank of America where she served for 28 years before retiring in July 2003. After a once in a lifetime cross country camping trip out west with her husband, she settled into retired life and being a grandma. Bobbie was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church of Leesville. She was a faithful dedicated servant to our God. She was a model of patience and love. She taught many Sunday School classes and helped with any opportunities the church offered. She especially loved being a role model and inspiration to the children of the church. Bobbie leaves behind to cherish her life and memories, her husband of 61 years. Brother Toby (Betty) Miller of Leesville. Sons Douglas (Mary) Padgett of Leesville, Greg (Kendrean) Padgett of Leesville. Grandchildren Christopher Jackson, Megan (Matthew) Barker of Leesville and Logan Padgett of Leesville. Along with these loved ones she leaves behind her precious cat Gizmo. She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter Ann P. Jackson. The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff of MSA Hospice. Nurse Deborah Cook, Nurse Dianne Jamison, Care Aide Sylvia Hayes, Social worker Debbie Sawyer and Chaplain Paul Bush. Their dedication and compassion were a wonderful help during this time. In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be sent to the American or Pine Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Bud Moss officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed at

Bobbie J. Padgett LEESVILLE - Bobbie J. Padgett was able to meet her Lord and Savior face to face on January 24, 2020. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's, Dementia and Parkinson's diseases and won the fight. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving husband, Javas D. Padgett, family and her beloved pet Gizmo. Bobbie was born in Salley, SC in 1938 to the late Jessie O. and Barney Miller. They later relocated to the Fairview area of Leesville. Bobbie graduated from Wagener Salley High School and went on to further her education at Columbia International University formerly known as Columbia Bible College. After college Bobbie found her career path with Bank of America where she served for 28 years before retiring in July 2003. After a once in a lifetime cross country camping trip out west with her husband, she settled into retired life and being a grandma. Bobbie was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church of Leesville. She was a faithful dedicated servant to our God. She was a model of patience and love. She taught many Sunday School classes and helped with any opportunities the church offered. She especially loved being a role model and inspiration to the children of the church. Bobbie leaves behind to cherish her life and memories, her husband of 61 years. Brother Toby (Betty) Miller of Leesville. Sons Douglas (Mary) Padgett of Leesville, Greg (Kendrean) Padgett of Leesville. Grandchildren Christopher Jackson, Megan (Matthew) Barker of Leesville and Logan Padgett of Leesville. Along with these loved ones she leaves behind her precious cat Gizmo. She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter Ann P. Jackson. The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff of MSA Hospice. Nurse Deborah Cook, Nurse Dianne Jamison, Care Aide Sylvia Hayes, Social worker Debbie Sawyer and Chaplain Paul Bush. Their dedication and compassion were a wonderful help during this time. In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be sent to the American or Pine Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Bud Moss officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.