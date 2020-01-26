Bobbie J. Padgett LEESVILLE - Bobbie J. Padgett was able to meet her Lord and Savior face to face on January 24, 2020. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's, Dementia and Parkinson's diseases and won the fight. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving husband, Javas D. Padgett, family and her beloved pet Gizmo. Bobbie was born in Salley, SC in 1938 to the late Jessie O. and Barney Miller. They later relocated to the Fairview area of Leesville. Bobbie graduated from Wagener Salley High School and went on to further her education at Columbia International University formerly known as Columbia Bible College. After college Bobbie found her career path with Bank of America where she served for 28 years before retiring in July 2003. After a once in a lifetime cross country camping trip out west with her husband, she settled into retired life and being a grandma. Bobbie was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church of Leesville. She was a faithful dedicated servant to our God. She was a model of patience and love. She taught many Sunday School classes and helped with any opportunities the church offered. She especially loved being a role model and inspiration to the children of the church. Bobbie leaves behind to cherish her life and memories, her husband of 61 years. Brother Toby (Betty) Miller of Leesville. Sons Douglas (Mary) Padgett of Leesville, Greg (Kendrean) Padgett of Leesville. Grandchildren Christopher Jackson, Megan (Matthew) Barker of Leesville and Logan Padgett of Leesville. Along with these loved ones she leaves behind her precious cat Gizmo. She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter Ann P. Jackson. The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff of MSA Hospice. Nurse Deborah Cook, Nurse Dianne Jamison, Care Aide Sylvia Hayes, Social worker Debbie Sawyer and Chaplain Paul Bush. Their dedication and compassion were a wonderful help during this time. In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be sent to the American or Pine Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Bud Moss officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
