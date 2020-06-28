Bobby Alford HORRY COUNTY - Bobby was born on February 23, 1939, in Horry County, SC, and was the proud son of Ina Alford Brown and husband of Billie Alford for 58 great years. Few if any were aware of our special love for one another. Bobby served our military forces in the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy and retired from the Navy at the prime old age of 35 years old, as a Chief Communications Technician (CTRC). He was very proud to have supported the Military Intelligence Community including the United States Army Security Agency (ASA), the United States Air Force Security Service (USAFSS), and the Naval Security Group (NSG) through his military career. He obtained an Associate Degree in Business from Pensacola Junior College, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina. He had additional professions as Vice President with Bankers Trust of South Carolina and as a Senior Account Manager with NCR Corporation. Bobby was predeceased by his mother, a brother Heywood Alford, and three sisters, Marie Richardson, Genevieve Edwards, and Yvonne White. He is survived by his dear daughter, Alicia Dawn Alford of Irmo; precious grandson, Trevor Neal Mercer; special nephew, Bobby Dion Richardson who has been a direct part of our family since he was eight years old.; sisters, Shirley Walter, Hilda Sobon, and Wanda Nunn; along with many nephews and nieces and in-laws. Bobby will be remembered by those close to him as a giving person who took special pleasure in helping others. He was always the rock we could all depend on and will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.