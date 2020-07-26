Bobby Bowers

1/1
Bobby Gene Bowers CAYCE - Bobby Gene Bowers, 85, passed away of Covid on July 12, 2020. He was born in Estill, SC and was the son of John and Mae Phillips Bowers. Bob graduated from Spartanburg Methodist College and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a Human Resources Manager for BASF before retirement. He was a member of Washington Street UMC. Bob is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 53 years, Betty Gooding Bowers, and sons Robert (Brian Murrell) and David (Jessica Bowers) and grandchildren Mckenzie, Kieran, Keowin and Jaxon. He is also survived by special nephew Billy Weeks (Runelle Weeks and Sarah Carter). Memorials May be made to Epworth Children's Home P.0. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or the SC ACLU, P.O. Box 20998, Charleston, SC 29413. A private graveside sevice will be held at Fairfax Cemetery. Keith Smith Funeral Service, 128 Water Street, Allendale, SC 29810. 803-584-2492.

Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
