Bobby Carroll WEST COLUMBIA Bobby Carroll, 78, of West Columbia, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Richland County, on October 6, 1940, he was a son of the late, Samuel Britton, Sr., and Ola Mae Bundrick Carroll. Bobby was an avid hunter, golf fan and enjoyed watching motorcycle racing. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah K. Haag and Virginia K. Carroll (Doug Epting); one granddaughter, Madelyn Haag; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. The family would like to acknowledge a special cousin, Judy Marsh; and sister-in-law, Marie Carroll. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2019