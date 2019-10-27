Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Fort Jackson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Cole Catoe, Sr. COLUMBIA - Bobby Cole Catoe, Sr. 85, of Columbia, lived a wonderful, full, happy life. Bobby, as he was known to all his friends, passed away peacefully while tending his garden on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born to Bernard and Nettie Catoe in Kershaw county. The youngest of three brothers, Bernard Jr., Donnie; and a sister, Nancy, he attended Columbia High School where he excelled in many sports and became the president of the hunting and fishing club. Hunting and fishing became his passion for the next 50 years. You could find him either on some duck pond or 50 miles off the coast in his boat, The Sweat. After high school, he served his country admirably by enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. He loved traveling the world and was especially fond of his time stationed in Japan. When he returned to the States, he began working for his father's trucking company, a job he would love and keep running for the next 50 years. He was extremely loved by his many customers and store owners across the Midlands and northeastern part of the state. Survivors include his three daughters, Rhonda Rivers, Lisa Perner, Tia Cook; a son, Bobby, Jr.; and four grandkids, who he loved dearly. He was also fortunate to have a good woman, Linda Clubb, by his side, as well as his caring neighbor, Linda Cole. Although he took great pride in being cantankerous and would never let an opportunity to tell you his opinion slip by, he was at heart just a sweet guy who would help you in any way that he could and might even bake you a cake. He will live on in our hearts forever. Rest in peace Daddy! A graveside service will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, October 29th, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia. Memorials may be given to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Bobby Cole Catoe, Sr. COLUMBIA - Bobby Cole Catoe, Sr. 85, of Columbia, lived a wonderful, full, happy life. Bobby, as he was known to all his friends, passed away peacefully while tending his garden on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born to Bernard and Nettie Catoe in Kershaw county. The youngest of three brothers, Bernard Jr., Donnie; and a sister, Nancy, he attended Columbia High School where he excelled in many sports and became the president of the hunting and fishing club. Hunting and fishing became his passion for the next 50 years. You could find him either on some duck pond or 50 miles off the coast in his boat, The Sweat. After high school, he served his country admirably by enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. He loved traveling the world and was especially fond of his time stationed in Japan. When he returned to the States, he began working for his father's trucking company, a job he would love and keep running for the next 50 years. He was extremely loved by his many customers and store owners across the Midlands and northeastern part of the state. Survivors include his three daughters, Rhonda Rivers, Lisa Perner, Tia Cook; a son, Bobby, Jr.; and four grandkids, who he loved dearly. He was also fortunate to have a good woman, Linda Clubb, by his side, as well as his caring neighbor, Linda Cole. Although he took great pride in being cantankerous and would never let an opportunity to tell you his opinion slip by, he was at heart just a sweet guy who would help you in any way that he could and might even bake you a cake. He will live on in our hearts forever. Rest in peace Daddy! A graveside service will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, October 29th, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia. Memorials may be given to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close