Bobby Duane Goff BATESBURG - Bobby Duane Goff, 89, of Batesburg, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the son of the late James Burley and Jessie Varlie Goff. Bobby graduated from Hollywood High School in Saluda County. He worked in road construction for all of his adult life. Surviving including his wife of 67 years, Bernette O. Goff; son, Monty (Louise) Goff; daughters, Beth (Carroll) Sanders and Velvet Goff; grandchildren, Patrick (Kim) Goff and Pamela Goff; great grandchildren, Brady and Case Goff; sister, Ethel (Mopsy) Lake. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Helen Eargle and Hilda Shealy. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday, December 1, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 2, Nazareth United Methodist Church. Active pallbearers are Jimmy Eargle, Ralph Shealy, Bruce Shealy, Wesley Lake, Neil Shealy, David Oswalt, Bryan Oswalt and Leonard Long. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to King Academy Partners Program. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2019