Bobby G. Hall WEST COLUMBIA - Bobby Gene Hall, 76 passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Batesburg-Leesville, he was a son of the late Daniel Lee and Victoria Burgess Hall. Mr. Hall was the owner and operator of Hall's Plumbing. Surviving include his daughters, Roxanne H. Grice (James) and Tammy Hall; sister, Rosie H. Hartley (Julian); and 2 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons, Bobby Gene Hall, Jr. and Robert Eugene Hall; brothers, Daniel L. Hall, Jr. and James H. Hall; and sister, Joann H Roland. At the request of Mr. Hall there will be no services. Memorials may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or ETV Foundation 401 E. Kennedy St. Suite B-1 Spartanburg, SC 29302. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020