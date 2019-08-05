Bobby Kinard

Service Information
Keith Smith Funeral Service
128 Water St.
Allendale, SC
29810
(803)-584-2492
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Great Saltkehatchie Baptist Church
Ulmer, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Great Saltkehatchie Baptist Church
Ulmer, SC
Obituary
Bobby L. Kinard BARNWELL - Bobby L. Kinard, age 75, husband of Mellie Brant Kinard died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Great Saltkehatchie Baptist Church, Ulmer, SC with the Rev. Marshall Still officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family members include his wife, Mellie B. Kinard; son, Robbie Kinard (Suzanne); daughter, Julie K. Welch (Edward); grandchildren, Ben Welch, Katie Welch and J. R. Kinard; brother, James E. Kinard; sisters, Marilyn and Joyce Kinard. The family will receive friends at the Church Monday evening, August 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. please visit keithsmithfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2019
