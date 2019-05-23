Bobby Levi Williamson PELION Mr. Bobby Levi Williamson, 77, entered into rest Monday, May 20, 2019. Mr. Bobby is the father of Kathy (John) Davis; step-father of Kaye Yakshaw; grandfather of Amber (Ike) Pitts and Kylie Davis; and great grandfather of Anna and Jolly Pitts. He is the brother of Belvin (Betty Jean) Williamson; Richard (Anita) Williamson, and the late L. C. Williamson, Colie Williamson, and Grace Starnes. His brother-in-law is Junnie G. Starnes. Mr. Bobby is the son of the late Bricey and Bertha Aultman Williamson. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23rd from 6 to 8 pm at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 153 Main Street South, Wagener. The Funeral Service will be 3 pm Friday in the Boiling Springs United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Mr. Bobby will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service for viewing. Condolences may be made to the Williamson family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 23, 2019