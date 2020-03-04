Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lexington United Methodist Church Church Family Life Center View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Lexington United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Merle Bowers LEXINGTON Bobby Merle Bowers, age 79, passed away on February 29, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Born in Prosperity, SC, he was the son of D. M. and Daisie Shealy Bowers. Bobby served as the Director of the SC Office of Research and Statistics. He also served as a technical advisor for the Supreme Court of the State of New Hampshire in their redistricting case, and assisted in many redistricting cases. The South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate honored him at his retirement in May 2015 for fifty-six years of distinguished service to his beloved state. He was a devoted member of Lexington United Methodist Church. A man of faith, Bobby was a Sunday school teacher, a lay speaker, and served in many leadership roles in Emmaus of the Midlands Community. He was civic minded and cared deeply for his community, serving in the past on Lexington District 1 School Board, President of the SC School Board Association, Lander University Board of Trustees, and past President of Lexington Lions Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family, baseball games with his grandchildren, Newberry College football games, hunting, cooking, and his pets. He will be remembered for his friendliness, good humor, and vast repertoire of funny stories. His zest for life, deep love of people, devotion to his beloved wife and family kept him always striving to make others happy. He is survived by his wife, Cherie Folk Bowers; his sons, Greg Bowers (Michele), David Bowers (Dawn), Jim Bannister, Brian Bannister (Mary), Brett Bannister (Jill), Mark Bannister (Kelly) and thirteen grandchildren that he dearly loved. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Jo Bowers; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. D. M. Bowers, and his brother, Mr. Billy Bowers of Aiken, SC. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at Lexington United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the Church Family Life Center from 10:00 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorials or donations can make them to Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main St., Lexington, SC 29072. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

