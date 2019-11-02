Bobby O. Ballard

Service Information
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC
29071
(803)-356-4411
Obituary
Bobby O. Ballard LEXINGTON - Bobby O. Ballard, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Colie B. and Lois Mack Ballard. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Hyler Ballard; sons, Dean Ballard and Kenny Goforth; daughter, Trudy G. Keefe; brothers, Larry, Michael, and Ronnie Ballard; sisters, June Snow, Clara Ann Byerly and Susan LeRoy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Lee Goforth and Brian Ballard and brothers, Earl and C.B. Ballard. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 2, 2019
