Bobby Quarles

March 5, 1952 - November 21, 2020

Pelion, South Carolina - Bobby passed away peacefully at home, he was surrounded by his loving wife Linda Wright Quarles, and his son Kristopher and daughter Hayley. He fought a long and hard battle with COPD. Thank you to all the hospice nurses and Barr-Price funeral home for assisting the family. He was 68 years old.





