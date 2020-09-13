Bobby R. Royster GILBERT - Services for Bobby Ray Royster, 84, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Sunday at First Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or First Calvary Baptist Church 2320 Cedar Grove Road Leesville, SC 29070. Mr. Royster died Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Ashland, AL, he was a son of the late Charlie G. and Mary Ellen Jones Royster. He was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church and was a retired Sergeant First Class with the U.S. Army. Surviving are his wife, Laura Ellen Price Royster; sons, Steven R. Royster and Robert Jeffrey Royster; daughters, Robin Lessard and Melisa Smith; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Charles William Royster, daughter, Laurie Ann Royster, sister, Maureen Royster, and brothers, Hollis, Horace, and Pete Royster. Online register at Barr-Price.com
