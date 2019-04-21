Bobby Eugene Satterfield, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Bobby Eugene Satterfield, Sr., 88, of West Columbia, died peacefully at home on the evening of Friday, April 19, 2019. Born November 4, 1930 in York County, SC, he was a son of the late Henry Sloan and Emma Jenette Clinton Satterfield. Bobby retired from law enforcement after 25 years with the Columbia Police Department. He served as head of security at Township Auditorium, and later for VA Hospitals in South Carolina, and Texas. Bobby was a member of Edmund First Baptist Church. The funeral service for Mr. Satterfield will be held 3 o'clock, Tuesday, April 23rd, at Edmund First Baptist Church, with The Rev. Johnny Slice and The Rev. Clyde Waters officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock at the church. Former and current officers of the Columbia Police Department are invited to serve as honorary pallbearers. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Edmund First Baptist Church, 6256 Edmund Hwy, Lexington, SC 29073. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019