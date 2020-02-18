Bobby "Bob" Lee Savage LEXINGTON Bobby "Bob" Lee Savage, 75, passed away on February 13, 2020, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bob was born in Gullett, Kentucky to the late Tressie Mae Arnett and Robert Hayden Savage. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy "Pat" Elizabeth Kirkland Savage, his daughters Heather Dawn Savage and Teri Michelle Ayres, his grandsons Devin and Kieran Ayres, his uncle Moet (Darlene) Arnett, and a number of cousins, his sisters-in-law Barbara and Marsha Kirkland and Leila Yon, his nephew Jay (Kristie) Kirkland, his nieces Mallory and Jade Yon, Tara Jones, and Aria Taylor. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and spent most of his military service working in the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He earned his degree from the University of Maryland and retired from the work force as a Vice President of Continental Insurance. Bob was known for his love of life, joke and storytelling, history and trivia knowledge. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service for Bob will be 6 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020, with visitation following the service, both at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel, Wagener, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name to Special Olympics on line at give.specialolympics.org or by mail to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street, NW, Washington, DC, would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to the Savage family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 18, 2020