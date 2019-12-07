Bobby V. Crapps, Sr. SPRINGDALE - A service to celebrate the life of Bobby V. Crapps, Sr., 72, of Springdale will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday December 7, 2019 at Brookland United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Springdale Shopping Center, 3126 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Mr Crapps passed away surrounded by his loving family Wednesday December 4, 2019. He was born in Columbia SC and was the son of the late Osmond L. and Jessie Ray Charles Cook. Mr. Crapps served in the Army National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing bingo and checkers, riding motorcycles and loved going on road trips. Mr. Crapps is survived by his loving wife, Linda Gayle Hall Crapps; son, Bobby V. "Link" Crapps, Jr. and daughter in law, Jamie N. Crapps; grandchildren, Lauren D. Berry, Tres Van Crapps, Hayden Christopher Kirkland and Chloe Elaine Crapps; brother and sister in law, Winkie and Maria Hall. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Dec. 7, 2019