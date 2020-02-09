Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bogdan M. Zlotnicki. View Sign Service Information Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford 600 W. Main St. Sanford , NC 27332 (919)-774-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

Maj. Bogdan M. Zlotnicki, U.S.A.F. (Ret.) 03/7/1936 02/3/2020 CARY, NC - Bogdan M. Zlotnicki (Nick) of Cary, N.C., passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Nick was born in Jaremcze, Poland (present day Ukraine) to the late Antone and Stefania Zlotnicki. One of eight siblings, the family spent World War II in Nazi labor camps before the British liberated them in 1945. After arriving in the U.S. on June 10, 1950 (Nick's personal "Thanksgiving Day") the family settled in Maxton, N.C., as farm help. When that ended, Nick met a Scoutmaster who helped his father land a job at Sanford Brick and Tile. That connection led to Nick's lifelong involvement in Boy Scouts as an adult leader. Nick played varsity soccer for UNC-Chapel Hill before graduating in 1959. He was commissioned through R.O.T.C. and spent over 20 years in the Air Force. After retiring from the military, Nick earned his master's degree in Geography from the University of South Carolina (he liked to say the true Carolina is in Chapel Hill). He taught high school for a second career. He was involved in many civic clubs and activities, including the South Carolina State Guard. He loved the outdoors and even made a solo parachute jump at the age of 68 (without telling his wife beforehand. Boy, did he catch hell for that!). Nick was married to Gladys M. Middleton in 1961. They met while he was stationed in Morocco and while she was working for the Department of Defense in Spain. They married on the Rock of Gibraltar and traveled the world during Nick's Air Force career, eventually retiring near Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. Due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam, Nick was a 100-percent disabled veteran and earned two Bronze Star medals. Nick is survived by his wife, Gladys, of 59 years, daughter Lt. Col. Kristina (Tina) Boermeester (USAF, Retired) and husband Marty of Windham, N.H., and son Mike Zlotnicki and wife Renee of Garner, N.C. He adored his four granddaughters, Katie Boermeester, and Caroline, Olivia and Nicole Zlotnicki. He is also survived by siblings Maria Lyczkowski-Shipley, Zoriana Lyczkowski, John Lyczkowski and Daria Campbell. He is predeceased in death by his stepfather Michael Lyczkowski and siblings Leon Lyczkowski, Walter Lyczkowski and Roman Lyczkowski. A funeral mass was officiated by Father Robert Ippolito on Feb. 8 at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home followed by burial with military honors at Lee Memorial Gardens, both in Sanford, N.C. The family would like to thank the staff of HeartFields at Cary and Transitions LifeCare of Wake County for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home's website or mailed to their address at 600 West Main Street, Sanford, NC, 27332. Memorial contributions may be made to the , but the family would like to suggest the following for your consideration: Transitions LifeCare of Wake County N.C., the Boy Scouts of America, The Shepherd's Center in Sumter S.C., and of Dalzell, S.C. Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

