Bonnie Bennett Dorn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Bennett Dorn.
Service Information
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC
29118
(803)-534-6621
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bonnie Bennett Dorn ORANGEBURG - Bonnie Bennett Dorn, 75, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was the wife of John Lawrence Dorn. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC, with Rev. Charles Bennett and Rev. David Battle officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery, Cameron SC. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Furthur details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.