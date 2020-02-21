Bonnie Bennett Dorn ORANGEBURG - Bonnie Bennett Dorn, 75, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was the wife of John Lawrence Dorn. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC, with Rev. Charles Bennett and Rev. David Battle officiating. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery, Cameron SC. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Furthur details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020