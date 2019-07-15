Bonnie Godwin CAMDEN - Graveside services for Bonnie Small Godwin, 85, of Camden, SC, will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM on, July 15, 2019 at Malvern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Hopkins will officiate. The family will receive friends at their home. Memorials may be made to Legacy of Faith Fund at Hermitage Baptist Church, 814 Jefferson Davis Highway, Camden, SC. Bonnie died Saturday, July 13, 2019, on her 85th birthday and received the ultimate gift. Bonnie was born in Albermarle, NC, the daughter of the late Gary B. and Ruby Melton Small. She was a former co-owner of Godwin Cabinet Shop and Godwin Carpet and Flooring, Inc., and member of Hermitage Baptist Church. Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Glenda G. Frost; son, Keith Godwin (Janice); grandchildren, Kelly Keeler (Scott), Kenny Godwin (Grace), Jessica Clyburn (Glenn) and Rebecca Frost,; grandson-in-law, Cliff Boone and 8 great-grandchildren. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Cleatus Godwin; sister, Darlene Small Davis; brother, Kenneth Small; granddaughter, Erica Boone and son-in-law, Lee Frost. The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Sumter for their compassionate care and also a special thank you to a special family friend, Elaine Thompson, for her time and compassion. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Godwin family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 15, 2019