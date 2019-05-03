Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Hill. View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Jean (Barlow) Hill COLUMBIA - Bonnie Jean (Barlow) Hill passed away April 28th, 2019. Bonnie was born October 8, 1926, in Miami, OK. Her family moved to Coffeyville, KS when she was very young and where she grew up. She married Delbert Hill in 1945. They had three sons. Bonnie worked at NuWay Food Liner as a bookkeeper. After retirement, Bonnie and Delbert moved to Springfield, MO. They loved camping in their RV and visited every state and Canadian province after their retirement. After several years in Springfield, they moved to the Austin TX area and then to Columbia, SC. Bonnie is survived by her son Barry (Karin) of Columbia, daughter-in-law Mary Ann Hill of Austin, three grand daughters and their spouses and four great grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by Delbert, her husband of nearly 70 years, her sons David and Daniel, two brothers and a sister. We are so grateful to the caregivers at The Crossings (assisted living) for their compassionate care and to Agape Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road, on Saturday May 4that 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Valley Baptist Church, 91 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Please sign the online guest book at

