Bonnie Jane Ogburn Sullivan
1927 - 2020
August 18, 1927 - October 18, 2020
KERSHAW, South Carolina - A private family graveside service for Bonnie Jane Ogburn Sullivan, 93, will be held in Kershaw City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Mrs. Sullivan, wife of the late Claude Thomas Sullivan, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Chesterfield County, she was the daughter of the late F. Parke and Sue Lee Belk Ogburn. She retired from Springs Industries and was a member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Surviving are her son, Jeffery Sullivan (Lorrie) of Lugoff; daughter, Claudia Jane Bellars (Timothy) of Charleston; grandchildren, Jeffery N. Sullivan, Jr. (Jessica) and Brooke Marie Ansley (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Adaline Nicole Sullivan and Hudson Lewellen Ansley. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Montgomery.
Published in & from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
