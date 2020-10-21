Bonnie Jane Ogburn Sullivan
August 18, 1927 - October 18, 2020
KERSHAW, South Carolina - A private family graveside service for Bonnie Jane Ogburn Sullivan, 93, will be held in Kershaw City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Mrs. Sullivan, wife of the late Claude Thomas Sullivan, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Chesterfield County, she was the daughter of the late F. Parke and Sue Lee Belk Ogburn. She retired from Springs Industries and was a member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Surviving are her son, Jeffery Sullivan (Lorrie) of Lugoff; daughter, Claudia Jane Bellars (Timothy) of Charleston; grandchildren, Jeffery N. Sullivan, Jr. (Jessica) and Brooke Marie Ansley (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Adaline Nicole Sullivan and Hudson Lewellen Ansley. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Montgomery.
