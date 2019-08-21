Bonnie Jumper Harmon LEXINGTON Bonnie Jumper Harmon, 62, passed away on August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held August 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Harmon was born August 5, 1957 to William O. and Reba S. Jumper, and was a member of Mt. Horeb UMC. She was an administrative assistant with Lexington School District #1 for 43 years. Survivors include her husband, J. Clyde Harmon; daughters, Tiffany Whittle (Wesley) and Jessica Garcia (Tommy); her parents; brother, Billy O. Jumper (Tonya) and sister, Christy Jeffcoat (Fred); and 3 grandchildren, Logan, Jacob and Amber. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lexington One Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1869, Lexington, SC 29071. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2019