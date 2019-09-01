Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Roberts. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie "Jan" Roberts COLUMBIA - Bonnie "Jan" Roberts, 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born on August 24, 1938 in Litton, TN, she was the daughter of the late Donald Franklin Cline and Zena Pauline Kerley Cline. Jan was the faithful and loving wife of 64 years to the late William C. "Dub" Roberts. A dedicated administrative assistant in the Richland 2 Public School District, Jan worked at Joseph Keels Elementary School prior to her retirement from Pontiac Elementary. She was a member of First Christian Church. Jan was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Her surviving family includes her children, Bill Roberts, Jr., Mike Roberts (Amy), Cindy Kellett (Chris), and Donnie Roberts; grandchildren, Brittany Cornwell (Mike), Blake Roberts (Christy), Bonnie Kellett, Melissa Roberts, Austin Roberts, Molly Roberts, and Mallory Roberts; as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Ethan Ellmo, Landon Cornwell, Mayson Roberts, and Zienna Hardin. She is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Evans and Patsy Hale. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel with visitation prior to the from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals Foundation, 10901 Wilson Blvd. Columbia, SC 29016. Please sign the online guestbook at

