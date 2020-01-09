Boston McClain, Jr. COLUMBIA - Boston McClain Jr., 69, passed away on the morning of January 3, 2020. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Refuge Temple Church in Columbia, 4450 Argent Court, Columbia, SC 29203; followed by a brief graveside service and burial on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Salem United Methodist Church in Florence, 5814 Old River Road, Florence, SC 29505. Boston will always be with his family and friends in spirit, he will truly be missed by his three children: Joanna (Akeem) Bethea, Boston, (Marie) McClain III, and Jared McClain; his grandchildren, Brice, Elijah, Joshua Bethea, and Boston IV; his mother, Carrie Mae McClain; siblings: Maxine, Malachi (Angela), Kym and Roy Ann (Freddie); nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family will be received immediately following the burial at Salem for a repass. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories, as well as information for donations on behalf of Boston to his alma mater Allen University may be shared at www.idealfuneral.com for the McClain family.
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020