Boyd Adams

Boyd E. Adams
October 8, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Graveside Services for Boyd Edward Adams, 97, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund 1220 Cedar Grove Road Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Adams died Thursday October 8, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was the son of the late Oren and Salley Long Adams. He was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church where he was the last founding member of the Lutheran Men and was a US Army Veteran of WWII where he received the Purple Heart. Mr. Adams retired from Pacific Mills and was a farmer.
Survivors include his sons, Lee Adams and Marvin "Marty" Adams (Gloria); daughter, Brenda Moran (Joseph); 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
