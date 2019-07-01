Boyd Darby Gilpin DALZELL - Boyd Darby Gilpin, 50, husband of Jennifer Beauchamp Gilpin, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Prisma Health-Richland. Born October 13. 1968, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Albert T. Gilpin, Sr. and the late Ann Witherspoon Bailey Gilpin. He attended The Citadel and Winthrop University. Mr. Gilpin loved his country. He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of the St. Andrews Society of Columbia and Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. As a member of the Boy Scouts of America, he earned the title Eagle Scout, and was also recognized by the Order of the Arrow with its highest honor, the Vigil Honor. Mr. Gilpin owned and operated PC Paramedics Computer Service. Survivors include his wife of Dalzell; three brothers, Dr. Albert T. Gilpin, Sr. (Lane) of Darlington, and Dr. Lewis B. Gilpin, Sr. (Julie) and Dr. John W. Gilpin both of Greenville; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, James and Jackie Beauchamp of Dalzell; brother-in-law, Jody Beauchamp (Shannon) of Sumter; and ten nieces and nephews, Thomas Gilpin, Laney Gilpin, Harriet Gilpin, 2ndLt. (USMC) Bailey Gilpin, Mason Gilpin, Amy Gilpin, Lauren Beauchamp, Olivia Beauchamp, Madison Beauchamp, and Alex Beauchamp. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Springbank Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Miller officiation. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Matney, Harry Polos, David McDonald, David Collins, Andrew Markners, and Will Kropp. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the St. Andrew's Society. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Springbank Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Companions for Heroes, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 148, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-1767. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

