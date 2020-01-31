Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Warren Browne. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Memorial service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd Warren Browne COLUMBIA - Memorial Service for Boyd Warren Browne, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends following the service. Boyd, the loving husband of the late and beautiful Donna Code Browne, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born and raised in Burbank, California, he was the son of the late Arthur and Ruth Beutlich Browne and the beloved brother of the late Barbara Rownd and Bernice Johnston. An International Executive in the toy industry, Boyd and his family resided in various countries including Canada and England, before choosing to retire on the jewel of South Carolina, Lake Murray. A two-time polio survivor, he made the most of his life and was successful both personally and professionally. He was a US Army Veteran. Boyd was active in Chapin Community Theatre and even when not performing, he was always a character. He was a former Chairman of the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission where he was instrumental in the development of Crooked Creek and Saluda Shoals Parks. He made a point of mentoring and guiding those he loved. His family being his first focus, he also extended himself to all who knew him. Surviving are his children, Kevin Browne (Ruthann), Kelley Payerl (Walter) and Dana Browne David (Joseph, deceased). He is also survived by grandchildren, Mark Payerl (Caitlin), Andrew Payerl (Alexandra Miller), Annie Browne, Mickey Browne (Megan Gipson); and great-grandson, Benjamin Payerl. Memorials may be made to Post-Polio Health International, 4207 Lindell Blvd. #110, St. Louis, MO, 63108-2930. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

