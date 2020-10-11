1/1
Brad Ballentine
Brad Ballentine
September 20, 2020
Montgomery, Alabama - On September 20, 2020, Brad Harmon Ballentine, age 44, found perfect peace in the arms of Jesus. Brad was born in Birmington AL, the son of Ronnie Ray Ballentine and Janice Walker Ledford. He attended Spring Valley High School in Columbia SC and moved back to Montgomery AL where he was self-employed with Twin Oaks Lawn and Landscape for over 25 years.
His memory will forever be loved and cherished by his wife, Pamela Tisdale Ballentine, his daughter, Bailey Loran Ballentine, his parents, his sister, Shea Nocilo, his nephew, Tyler Nocilo, his wife's parents, Norman and Cathy Tisdale of Columbia, and many more extended family and friends. Brad had a very special spirit. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to help others any way he could. His smile and laughter will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home on October 16, 2020, with visitation starting at 1:00 and the service at 2:00.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
02:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
October 10, 2020
I haven’t seen Brad in years, but I will always remember how sweet and funny he was. Gone to soon. RIP Brad!
Ashley Blume
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Brad Ballentine. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
October 10, 2020
We know how much Brad loved his family and how much they loved him. He will be missed. Cathy and Norman
