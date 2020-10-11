Brad Ballentine

Brad BallentineSeptember 20, 2020Montgomery, Alabama - On September 20, 2020, Brad Harmon Ballentine, age 44, found perfect peace in the arms of Jesus. Brad was born in Birmington AL, the son of Ronnie Ray Ballentine and Janice Walker Ledford. He attended Spring Valley High School in Columbia SC and moved back to Montgomery AL where he was self-employed with Twin Oaks Lawn and Landscape for over 25 years.His memory will forever be loved and cherished by his wife, Pamela Tisdale Ballentine, his daughter, Bailey Loran Ballentine, his parents, his sister, Shea Nocilo, his nephew, Tyler Nocilo, his wife's parents, Norman and Cathy Tisdale of Columbia, and many more extended family and friends. Brad had a very special spirit. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to help others any way he could. His smile and laughter will be truly missed.A memorial service will be held at Southern Memorial Funeral Home on October 16, 2020, with visitation starting at 1:00 and the service at 2:00.