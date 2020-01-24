Bradley Thomas Barrett WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Bradley Thomas Barrett, 33, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Bradley was born November 7, 1986 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Brad is well known for his huge heart, contagious laughter, and love for his family. He was a very hard worker and saw the best in everyone he met. He took pride in his work with Sox and Sons Construction alongside his beloved Granddaddy. He knew Jesus as his Savior and strived to learn to live for Him. He was the son of Carol Ann Barrett and mRay Edward Miles. Bradley is survived by his parents; children, Delana Hamilton, Jayden Scordo, Adilynn Johnson, whom he loved and adored; brothers, Tony, Jody and Chad Miles; maternal grandfather, Bradley "Slim" Barrett; loving aunt, Beverly Davis; cousins, Casey Hill (Greg), Brandy Sapp (Michael), Shannon Williamson (Jonathan); nephews, Jamison Miles, Jody Ray Miles; nieces, Brittney Miles, Ashley Hartley and Kayla Reason. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Cleo and Ida Mae Miles and maternal grandmother, June Barrett. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020