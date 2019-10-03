Brannan "Bucky" Weaver GILBERT - Funeral Services for Brannan Weaver, 76, will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Boiling Springs UMC with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs UMC; 2373 Calks Ferry Rd, Lexington, SC 29073. Mr. Weaver passed away October 1, 2019. Born in Darlington, he was the son of the late Henry "HG" Grady and Doris Cowick Weaver. He loved playing guitar with his granddaughter and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Meehan Weaver; daughter, Allison Weaver Williams (Scott); granddaughter, Vivian Grace Williams; sister, Cherie DuMez; and his beloved dog, Chance. He was predeceased by a sister, Gloria Powers. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019