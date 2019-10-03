Brantley Evans, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Brantley Edward Evans, Jr. will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC, with entombment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC. A family visitation and the Omega Service of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be held Thursday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, Columbia, SC is in charge of arrangements. Born in Orangeburg, SC, Brantley was a 1988 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and a 1992 graduate of S. C. State University. He was the co-founder of Synergy Sports International and was currently employed at South Coast Paper as the National Accounts Sales Executive. Surviving are: his wife, Crystal McNeill Evans; son, Brantley E. Evans, III; sisters, Valerie (Gerald) Harrison; Benita (Joseph) Lefft; and Kela (Darrin) Thomas; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Citizens Bank in c/o the Brantley E. Evans, III College Fund.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019