Brenda Faye Brown
October 22, 2020
Union, South Carolina - Brenda Faye Brown, age 73, of 204 Cambridge Dr., Union, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.
Miss Brown was born November 2, 1946 in Union, a daughter of the late Roy Christopher Brown and Mary Ruth Tweed Brown. She was a graduate of Union High School and Greenwood College of Commerce. Miss Brown was an active member of New Life Baptist Church, where she was active in the church Sunday School program and the Women's Missionary Union. For 38 years, she was the office manager of the Women's Missionary Union Auxiliary of the South Carolina Southern Baptist Convention. She was devoted to her Christian Faith and her mission work. Her family was her life, particularly her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Lee Parks of Union and Augstine Crocker and husband Donald of Greenwood and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Margaret Coward, Thelma Brown, Pat Willard, and Peggy Willard and three brothers, Bob Brown, Keith Brown, and Kenneth Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Shannon Faulkner. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Stephen Crocker, Richard Crocker, Mark Jolly, Jimmy Jolly, Nathan Jolly and Joe E. Hines, Jr. The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort: members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class, WMU of New Life Baptist Church, Butch Davis, Sandra Ayers, Deloris Morgan, Pearl Crocker, and Miss Brown's wonderful caregivers.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the services at the church.
Memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 502 Meansville Rd., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home, 204 Cambridge Dr., Union, SC 29379.
