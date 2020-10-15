1/1
Brenda Cribb
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Joyce Kendall Cribb
March 24, 1941 - October 12, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Brenda Joyce Kendall Cribb, 79, of Columbia, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Born March 24, 1941, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late William Othell Kendall, Sr. and Flonnie Rebecca Jordan Kendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph D. and Kenneth I. Kendall.
Mrs. Cribb was raised in the mill village in Camden, SC. While living in Columbia, she met the love of her life, Chief Isaac Levern Cribb, US Navy (Ret.). The childhood sweethearts would later marry, raise four children, and have the unique opportunity to live in many areas along the east coast of the United States while he served in the US Navy. Mrs. Cribb's life revolved around her family. She deeply cherished every moment she spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Mrs. Cribb dedicated her life to teaching and instilling the values of love, respect, and hard work to her family.
Survivors include her children, Bud Cribb of Charleston, SC, Pennie Cribb Khan of Mansfield, TX, Pamela Anne Cribb of Columbia, SC, and Brian Cribb (Cara) of Windsor, ME; grandchildren, Chelsie Cribb, Ayesha Khan, and Sam Khan; brother, William O. Kendell, Jr. (Judy); honorary son, Ghyas Khan of Arlington, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Thursday, October 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock Friday at the funeral home with Rev. James E. Goudelock officiating. Burial will be held at 9 o'clock Monday, October 19th at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.
Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. A livestream of Mrs. Cribb's funeral service will be available by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Burial
09:00 AM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Pam, Penny, Buddy,
Your mother was such a special person who always inspired and showed kindness to everyone. She loved the Lord and her faith was genuine and real and touched other people’s lives. She will he missed so much. Death is hard but we rejoice in knowing we will be with our loved ones again. Prayers and love to all of you. Janet and Donnie Ulmer
Janet Ulmer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved